



The inter-stages of Vikram-1 are far more than simple connectors between rocket stages. Within their carbon composite structures lie flight computers, navigation sensors, power systems, stage-separation mechanisms, and retro motors, all engineered to operate with exacting precision.





These retro motors are timed to fire within milliseconds of stage separation events, ensuring flawless transitions during ascent.





At the very top of the vehicle sits the Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM). This module carries the responsibility for the final and most precise act of the mission: placing each satellite into its exact orbit. Its role is critical, as orbital accuracy determines the success of the payload’s mission.





During flight, these structures must withstand intense vibrations across every direction. These are not random shocks but sustained waves at specific frequencies that persist throughout the ascent.





Any structural weakness or imprecision in engineering could lead to failure under such conditions, making rigorous testing indispensable.





To ensure reliability, the teams subjected the inter-stages and modules to the full spectrum of vibrations the rocket may encounter in flight. The tests spanned frequencies from twenty hertz to two thousand, applied across three different axes.





Each structure was tested repeatedly to simulate the harsh realities of launch and ascent. All structures cleared these demanding trials, demonstrating their resilience and readiness.





With vibration testing complete, the program has now advanced to Phase 3 checks. This phase involves comprehensive validation of all systems, including ground software, electrical interfaces, and full flight simulation.





Every component is tested together to ensure seamless integration and flawless performance under mission conditions.





SkyRoot News







