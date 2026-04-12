

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has concluded a significant three-day diplomatic mission to Washington DC, where he engaged in extensive discussions with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The talks, held on Friday local time, focused on the comprehensive roadmap for upcoming high-level bilateral engagements between the two nations.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the meeting served as a vital review of the entire bilateral agenda for the following year. The dialogue spanned critical sectors including trade, technology, energy, and defence, while also addressing ongoing regional developments and the schedule for future diplomatic summits.





Economic and technological cooperation was further emphasised during Misri’s meeting with Jacob Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs. Helberg expressed strong optimism regarding trade and energy synergy, specifically identifying India as a pivotal member of "Pax Silica." The discussions aimed at fostering pro-innovation policies and the rapid deployment of secure, trusted artificial intelligence infrastructure while navigating regulatory hurdles.





The Foreign Secretary also held a productive session with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This meeting was particularly timely, as Rubio is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India next month. Their conversation reinforced the momentum behind the strategic partnership ahead of this high-profile visit.





Security concerns and regional stability were central to the visit, with Misri engaging senior officials on the volatile conditions currently affecting West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. These discussions ensured that both nations remain aligned on geopolitical challenges that impact global trade and maritime security.





The visit included a strategic stop at the Pentagon for talks with Elbridge Colby, the Under Secretary of War for Policy. This follow-up meeting built upon their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting. Colby’s recent visit to India underscores a concerted push to deepen the bilateral defence partnership and accelerate joint strategic initiatives.





ANI







