



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called upon Indian Ocean nations to prepare for an increasingly volatile global landscape by deepening regional cooperation and building economic resilience.





Speaking at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius on 10 April 2026, he characterised the region as a vital ecosystem rather than a mere geographic space, noting that it underpins the livelihoods, connectivity, and cultural heritage of millions.





He warned that any disruption to this delicate system would have severe, far-reaching consequences for the international community.





The Minister's first priority focused on the fundamental importance of the ocean as a living ecosystem. He emphasised that the resources and connectivity provided by the Indian Ocean are so central to modern life that their disruption would negatively impact almost every facet of human existence. This serves as the foundation for why the maritime domain requires careful stewardship and stability.





Secondly, Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing necessity of dismantling the artificial barriers inherited from the colonial era. He urged nations to continue their efforts to rebuild connectivity and revive traditional ties that were severed by historical external influences. By strengthening economic linkages and deepening regional cooperation, he argued that the region could better reclaim its shared heritage and collaborative potential.





The third priority addressed the reality of a fractured global order. Jaishankar observed that the world has become more inward-looking and competitive, with the traditional benefits of globalisation now being overshadowed by a tendency to weaponize economic interdependence.





In this uncertain environment, he noted that countries are increasingly searching for more trusted partners and seeking to build greater resilience against global fragmentation.





Addressing the fourth priority, the Minister spoke of the growing anxiety surrounding "choke points." While physical maritime corridors remain a strategic concern, he extended this concept to include the "conceptual" control of finance, technology, resources, and knowledge.





He cautioned that a "controlled mindset" in these domains hinders global well-being and called for more open, resilient flows of information and capital.





Finally, Jaishankar described the Indian Ocean as a "Global South ocean" that must face shared challenges through collective action. He cited the rising costs and shortages of food, fuel, and fertiliser, as well as the need for robust disaster response, as key areas where cooperation is essential. He argued that collective resilience is the only viable answer to the cascading effects of global conflicts and natural disasters.





The Minister also referenced India's "Neighbourhood First" policy as a template for this collaborative approach. He expressed specific concern over the ongoing tensions in West Asia, highlighting the humanitarian toll and the disruption to maritime navigation. Such conflicts, he noted, have direct consequences for global energy prices and food security, making the protection of civilians and trade routes a priority for all.





Jaishankar’s visit to Mauritius, spanning 9–10 April, marks the first leg of a diplomatic tour that will see him travel to the United Arab Emirates on 11 April. In the UAE, he is expected to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Emirati leadership, further reinforcing India's commitment to regional stability and strategic cooperation across the Indian Ocean rim.





ANI







