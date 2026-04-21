



DSC A 23, the fourth ship of the Diving Support Craft project, was launched on 19 April 2026 at Titagarh, Kolkata, West Bengal. The ceremony was conducted with full naval traditions and ceremonial splendour, presided over by Mrs Deepa Sivakumar, in the presence of Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Chief of Materiel.





Senior officials from the Indian Navy and representatives of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) also attended the event, underscoring the significance of this milestone.





The Diving Support Craft project, comprising five ships, is being executed by TRSL, Kolkata. DSC A 23 features a 30-metre-long catamaran-hull form and an approximate displacement of 380 tons.





This design provides superior stability, enhanced deck area, and improved sea-keeping characteristics, making the vessel particularly suitable for diving operations in coastal waters and harbours. The catamaran configuration ensures operational efficiency and safety during complex underwater tasks.





The ships have been designed and built in accordance with the Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). To ensure optimal performance, the project underwent extensive model testing and hydrodynamic analysis at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam. These rigorous evaluations guarantee that the vessels meet the demanding standards required for naval operations.





With the induction of these Diving Support Craft, the Indian Navy’s capabilities in diving support, underwater inspection, salvage assistance, and coastal operational deployment will be significantly augmented.





The vessels will enhance the Navy’s ability to conduct underwater missions with precision and reliability, thereby strengthening maritime readiness and operational reach.





An important aspect of the project is its emphasis on indigenisation. Approximately 70% of the main and auxiliary equipment has been sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This achievement positions the Diving Support Craft as proud flag bearers of the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, reflecting the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production.





The launch of DSC A-23 represents not only a technological accomplishment but also a strategic step in bolstering India’s maritime infrastructure. It highlights the synergy between naval requirements, indigenous industry, and advanced scientific research, creating a robust framework for future naval capabilities.





PIB







