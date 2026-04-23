



Fujifilm Electronic Materials, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, is preparing to establish semiconductor material production in India by late 2027 or early 2028.





The company is currently scouting for land to set up a manufacturing plant, with Gujarat emerging as a potential location. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, following land acquisition in 2025. Fujifilm is exploring both joint ventures and the option of a wholly-owned unit to anchor its presence in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem.





The planned facility will focus on producing essential high-purity chemicals, photoresists, and CMP slurries, which are critical inputs for semiconductor fabrication and packaging. These materials are indispensable for ensuring the performance and reliability of chips, making Fujifilm’s entry a significant boost to India’s maturing semiconductor industry. The company is also in discussions to align strategically with Tata Electronics’ upcoming fab in Dholera and its ATMP unit in Assam, signalling a coordinated effort to strengthen India’s domestic supply chain.





According to Nikkei Asia , the timeline envisages land acquisition in 2025, construction starting in 2026, and production commencing by 2028. The Economic Times notes that this initiative is designed to localise the supply chain for India’s semiconductor sector while tapping into the country’s rising demand for electronics.





The report further highlight how the move dovetails with the “Make In India” initiative, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global semiconductor hub.





By situating production in India, Fujifilm aims to reduce reliance on imports, support local fabrication projects, and contribute to the creation of a robust ecosystem for advanced electronics manufacturing. This expansion underscores the growing confidence of global technology companies in India’s semiconductor roadmap and reflects the country’s rising importance in the global supply chain.





Agencies







