

The Indian Space Research Organisation is preparing to execute three distinct uncrewed missions as a rigorous precursor to Gaganyaan, India’s landmark maiden human spaceflight.

This strategic roadmap was detailed by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during the inaugural session of the International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations held in Bangalore.

He confirmed that the agency is currently prioritising the first of these uncrewed flights, with all developmental activities progressing according to the established schedule.

This structured approach follows the specific guidelines and announcements previously set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Gaganyaan program.





While the Chairman refrained from providing an immediate timeline for the launches, he assured that the precise scheduling and further mission details would be disclosed to the public at the appropriate juncture.





A central theme of the Chairman’s address was the vital role played by mission operations, which he described as the backbone of any successful space endeavour. He pointed out the stark contrast between the short-lived performance of a launch vehicle, which functions for only twenty to twenty-five minutes, and the enduring nature of mission operations. In the case of communication satellites, for instance, these operations must be maintained flawlessly for a lifespan of fifteen years.





To illustrate the complexity of long-term mission management, Narayanan cited the Mars Orbiter Mission, which required continuous, high-stakes operations for nearly three hundred days to achieve its objectives.





He emphasised that such operations are even more critical for human spaceflight, where the integration of life and technology leaves no margin for error.





The transition to crewed missions involves overcoming significant technical hurdles, starting with the human-rating of the launch vehicle to ensure it meets safety standards for passengers.





The agency is also focused on developing entirely new technologies, including sophisticated crew escape systems and environmental control safety systems. A primary challenge lies in the intricate interfacing of human beings with complex machines and software.





The conference itself serves as a hub for these technological advancements, featuring the presentation and discussion of around four hundred academic papers.





Chairman Narayanan noted that the insights shared regarding new mission operation technologies would be of immense value to students, emerging start-up companies, and professional engineers currently working within the burgeoning space sector.





Agencies







