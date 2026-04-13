



In a significant move for India's military aviation sector, GE Aerospace and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have formalised a contract to establish a dedicated in-country depot for the F404-IN20 engines.





These engines serve as the primary power plants for the IAF's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS fleet, making local maintenance a critical priority for national defence.





The new facility is set to be established directly by the IAF, utilizing technical expertise and guidance provided by GE Aerospace. This initiative is designed to bolster India's domestic defence sustainment capabilities, ensuring that the nation can manage its own military hardware with minimal external reliance.





A major benefit of this local depot will be the elimination of the requirement to send engines to overseas repair centres for servicing. This shift is expected to drastically reduce turnaround times, ensuring that the TEJAS fleet remains mission-ready and operational for longer periods without the logistical delays associated with international shipping.





While the Indian Air Force will own, operate, and maintain the facility, GE Aerospace will remain a vital partner in its success. The company is committed to providing essential technical inputs, comprehensive training, and on-site support staff. Furthermore, GE will ensure a steady supply of necessary spare parts and specialised equipment required for complex engine overhauls.





This agreement represents the latest chapter in a long-standing relationship between GE Aerospace and the IAF, which has spanned four decades. Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defence and Systems at GE Aerospace, emphasised that their commitment to the Indian armed forces continues to drive collaborations that expand the local sustainment of the Tejas fleet.





Flaherty further noted that the depot would ensure the IAF has consistent access to cutting-edge technology. By supporting the availability of the F404-IN20 engines locally, GE aims to ensure that India’s defence needs are met with high efficiency and the latest engineering standards.





Beyond this specific contract, GE Aerospace continues to invest heavily in the broader Indian aerospace ecosystem. Their efforts cover the entire lifecycle of aviation technology, including design, development, manufacturing, and sustainment for both military and commercial sectors. This is evidenced by their local two-year Edison Engineering Development Program, which has already produced 150 future engineering leaders.





Skilling remains a cornerstone of GE’s presence in India. Over the last decade, various initiatives have successfully trained more than 5,000 individuals in core manufacturing skills at the company’s Pune factory. This focus on human capital is intended to create a sustainable pipeline of talent for the country's growing aviation industry.





In September 2025, the GE Aerospace Foundation, alongside United Way, introduced the "Next Engineers" program in Bangalore. This four-year college and career readiness initiative is aimed at supporting 4,000 young aspirants, further solidifying the company's commitment to nurturing the next generation of Indian engineers.





GE Aerospace’s footprint in India extends well beyond the Tejas. Their engines power the Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH60R helicopters, as well as the IAF’s AH-64 Apache helicopters. Additionally, LM2500 marine gas turbines provide the essential power for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and P-17 Shivalik Class frigates.





With over 40 years of partnership in the region, GE Aerospace currently has 1,400 engines in service across India’s major airlines and military branches. Their local manufacturing facility in Pune, along with 13 Indian partners, is a vital component of their global supply chain, while the 25-year-old India Technology Centre in Bengaluru continues to pioneer new aviation technologies.





As a global leader in aerospace propulsion and systems, GE Aerospace manages an installed base of roughly 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military engines. With a global workforce of 57,000 employees, the company remains dedicated to its mission of inventing the future of flight while ensuring the safety of those who take to the skies.





ANI







