



According to recent reports released by Alpha Defence, a significant vendor meeting was convened to finalise the development details for the refuelling probe of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This component is a critical piece of hardware for the indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, ensuring its operational range and endurance through mid-air refuelling capabilities.





During the negotiation process, the timeline for the project became a primary point of discussion. The involved vendors initially put forward a proposal that would have seen the development of the refuelling probe take approximately 60 months. Such a duration was viewed as potentially problematic given the overall momentum of the fighter program.





However, following intensive discussions and a revised agreement, the development cycle was successfully negotiated down to 36 months. This timeline will commence officially from the date the contract is formally signed. This reduction represents a substantial acceleration of the engineering and manufacturing phases for this specific subsystem.





The move to shorten the production schedule is part of a much broader, high-priority effort to adhere to the stringent development and testing milestones set for the AMCA. As India’s premier stealth fighter project, the program is under significant pressure to remain on track with its complex technical requirements.





Maintaining this accelerated pace is essential as the first prototype roll-out for the AMCA is currently anticipated within the 2026–2027 timeframe.





By securing a faster turnaround for essential components like the refuelling probe, the project managers aim to ensure that the aircraft is fully equipped for its initial flight trials and subsequent rigorous testing phases.





Agencies







