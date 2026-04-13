



The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has announced an Expression of Interest to identify an Indian industry partner capable of developing and manufacturing high‑energy ignition units and cables for advanced aero engines.





These ignition systems are critical to ensuring reliable combustion in demanding environments, particularly for military aircraft operating under extreme conditions. The initiative reflects a strategic push to indigenise high‑performance ignition technology and secure the supply chain for future Indian defence aviation programmes.





The high‑energy ignition system is designed to deliver sparks with energy levels between 4 and 12 Joules, using capacitor‑discharge technology. This capability is essential for high‑altitude relights and cold starts, where conventional ignition systems may struggle to perform.





By producing powerful sparks, the system enhances the reliability of combustion even in adverse operating scenarios, directly contributing to the safety and performance of high‑thrust aero engines.





At the core of the system is the exciter box, which functions as the ignition unit. It converts low‑voltage DC or AC aircraft power into high‑voltage pulses. A transformer boosts the input voltage to charge a capacitor, which then discharges through a tube or solid‑state switch to generate the spark. This process ensures that the ignition system can consistently deliver the required energy output, meeting the stringent demands of advanced aero engines.





The target application for these systems is the new generation of high‑thrust engines being developed under DRDO’s advanced programmes. These engines are intended to power future Indian military aircraft, making the reliability of ignition systems a matter of national strategic importance.





By fostering indigenous capability in this domain, GTRE aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s technological sovereignty in defence aviation.





The project’s objective is not only to improve ignition reliability but also to ensure that the technology is robust enough to withstand extreme operating conditions.





This includes scenarios such as rapid altitude changes, severe weather, and the operational stresses of combat aircraft. The development of these systems will therefore play a vital role in enhancing the resilience and effectiveness of India’s airpower.





By inviting industry participation, GTRE is signalling its intent to build a collaborative ecosystem that combines research expertise with manufacturing capability.





The successful partner will contribute to the design, development, and production of these ignition systems, ensuring that India possesses a secure and sustainable supply chain for critical aero‑engine components.





This initiative underscores the importance of self‑reliance in defence technology and highlights the role of indigenous innovation in supporting national security.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







