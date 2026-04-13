



The recent visit of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the United States has served as a pivotal moment for bilateral defence relations, highlighted by high-level strategic discussions and a first-hand assessment of cutting-edge American aviation.





A central feature of the trip was Singh’s familiarisation flight in the F-15EX Eagle-II, a sophisticated multi-role fighter that has drawn significant attention from military observers.





Defence experts suggest that this flight represents more than a courtesy, indicating an active evaluation of how the platform might meet the Indian Air Force’s specific operational requirements.





The F-15EX is noted for its advanced radar systems, formidable long-range missile capabilities, and substantial payload capacity, all of which could help India address its pressing squadron shortages and the need to phase out ageing airframes.





Parallel to these aerial demonstrations, a significant diplomatic signal emerged from the Pentagon. During a meeting on 9 April, U.S. Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey informed Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri that a pathway remains open for India to eventually consider the F-35 Lightning-II. While falling short of a formal offer, the gesture is viewed as a clear sign of Washington’s willingness to expand cooperation in high-end military technologies.





The discussions regarding the F-35 underscored the fifth-generation jet’s superior stealth, sensor fusion, and networked warfare capabilities. Such attributes are increasingly relevant to India’s long-term air power strategy as it seeks to maintain a technological edge in the region.





This development occurred within a broader week of intense defence diplomacy aimed at deepening the partnership between the two nations.





During his itinerary, Air Chief Marshal Singh held extensive talks with U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach and other senior military leaders.





These sessions were focused on enhancing interoperability, coordinating joint training exercises, and fostering mutual capability development. The visit also extended to Peterson Space Force Base for NORAD briefings and Nellis Air Force Base to engage with the U.S. Air Force Warfare Centre.





Beyond manned fighters, the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and discussed the integration of India’s new MQ-9B drones into its existing security architecture. These meetings reflect a comprehensive approach to modernising India's military hardware while strengthening its strategic alignment with the United States.





Looking ahead, several trajectories for India’s air power appear possible. New Delhi may choose the F-15EX as a pragmatic solution to quickly augment its fleet with a proven, easily integrable platform.





Alternatively, the signalled F-35 pathway could lead to a monumental shift in India's defence posture and technological alignment. However, India may also continue its traditional diversified procurement strategy, balancing offers from the U.S., France, and Russia to maintain its cherished strategic autonomy while enhancing its combat capabilities.





Agencies











