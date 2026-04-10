



The Israel Defence Forces announced that it had eliminated multiple terror operatives in separate operations, including a senior commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in southern Lebanon and a militant involved in the October 7 attack in Gaza.





In a statement issued on Telegram, the IDF confirmed that Maher Qassem Hamdan, identified as the commander of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades in the Chebaa area, was killed on Wednesday along with eight other militants while allegedly fleeing from Chebaa to Sidon.





According to the IDF, Hamdan was responsible for recruitment, weapons supply, and financing activities for the group, which it described as funded and directly linked to Hezbollah. The military added that members of the group had been involved in attacks against IDF personnel and Israeli civilians.





In a separate joint statement with the Israel Security Agency, the IDF reported that Abd al‑Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari, a militant affiliated with the Islamic Jihad, was eliminated in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Khudari had allegedly infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack and was planning further operations targeting IDF troops. The strike also killed three additional Hamas‑linked terrorists.





The Israeli military stated that its forces, along with ISA personnel under the Southern Command, remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire arrangement and will continue operations to neutralise immediate threats.





Earlier, the IDF confirmed that it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary‑General Naim Qassem, in a strike carried out in Beirut. Harshi was described as a close associate and advisor who played a central role in managing and securing Qassem’s office.





The IDF further noted that it had conducted a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in and around Beirut. According to the statement, two strategic crossings used by Hezbollah operatives for movement between the northern and southern parts of the Litani River were hit, allegedly disrupting the transfer of weapons, including rockets and launchers.





ANI







