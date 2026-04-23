



Gunmen launched an attack on Pakistan’s National Refinery Limited facility at Darigwan in southwestern Balochistan, prompting immediate security operations.





The company confirmed that unidentified assailants opened fire on the site, forcing authorities to secure the area and initiate clearance measures.





The incident has raised fresh concerns about the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the region, where such facilities are vital to national supply chains.





Initial reports indicate that the attackers deliberately targeted the refinery premises, causing panic among workers present at the site. Security personnel responded swiftly to the assault, and the gunmen reportedly fled before they could inflict significant damage.





At this stage, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, leaving investigators to determine the motive and possible affiliations of those involved.





As a precautionary measure, operations at the refinery were briefly suspended while authorities assessed the situation. Emergency protocols were activated, and employees were moved to safer areas to ensure their protection.





The company has stated that preliminary evaluations suggest limited damage, though a detailed assessment of the facility is still underway to confirm the extent of the impact.





The incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced in Balochistan, where energy infrastructure remains a potential target for armed groups. While the immediate threat has been contained, the attack highlights the need for heightened vigilance and reinforced protective measures around strategic installations.





Agencies







