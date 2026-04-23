



INS Nireekshak has arrived in Sri Lanka for an Operational Turnaround and training visit, marking another step in the strengthening of maritime cooperation between the two neighbours.





The ship was welcomed at the port of Colombo on Tuesday by the Sri Lankan Navy in accordance with long-standing naval traditions.





Commanded by Commander Sailesh Kumar Tyagi, INS Nireekshak is a Diving Support Vessel that will conduct a training programme with diving professionals of the Sri Lankan Navy during its stay.





The crew of the vessel is scheduled to participate in several activities organised by the Sri Lankan Navy, as well as visit tourist attractions across the country. The High Commission of India in Colombo highlighted the visit on social media, noting that the ship’s presence underscores the deepening maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka.





The visit coincides with the 4th India–Sri Lanka joint diving exercise, DIVEX 2026, which is being held from 21 to 27 April. This bilateral exercise will see diving teams from both navies undertake specialised operations and training designed to enhance interoperability, cohesion, and the exchange of best practices.





The Defence Ministry of India emphasised that the week-long engagement reinforces the shared commitment to strengthening Indo–Sri Lankan maritime ties and advancing common maritime interests.





As part of India’s humanitarian outreach, INS Nireekshak will present two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to Sri Lankan authorities under the “Aarogya Maitri” initiative. In addition, the Indian Navy will hand over 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy, further consolidating maritime security cooperation.





The IN–SLN Diving Exercise is regarded as a key bilateral engagement, standing as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between the two nations. Sustained collaboration and engagements of this nature reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region.





This is in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), which seeks to promote security and prosperity across the wider region.





PTI







