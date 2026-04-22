



The Indian Air Force has launched a two-day exercise on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with fighter jets conducting operations on an emergency airstrip.





The drills began on Wednesday and feature “touch-and-go” manoeuvres, demonstrating the use of expressways as alternative runways during emergencies.





The exercise is being held at the Arval-Kiri Karwat airstrip, where an air traffic control system has been set up to manage aircraft movements.





Authorities have tightened security around the site, with the local administration urging residents to maintain a safe distance and avoid rumours. The exercise has generated considerable excitement among locals, who have been able to witness fighter jets up close.





To ensure safety, traffic on a 12-kilometre stretch of the expressway has been diverted until 1 May, with normal operations resuming on 2 May after the exercise concludes.





Officials highlighted that similar drills have been conducted in the past. In June 2023, Sukhoi and Mirage aircraft performed touch-and-go operations on the 3.2-kilometre airstrip, while the expressway was also used for such manoeuvres during its inauguration in November 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended and fighter jets along with a Hercules aircraft landed on the stretch.





This latest exercise underscores the Indian Air Force’s emphasis on operational readiness and preparedness in the event of conflict or disaster, where conventional runways may be unavailable.





The timing of the drill also coincides with the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives, adding a sombre backdrop to the display of military capability.





PTI







