



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor marked his first 100 days in office by outlining the progress achieved in the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington.





In a social media post, Gor highlighted the announcement of the bilateral trade agreement in February as a key milestone, stressing that the partnership was already delivering tangible results.





He emphasised that this was only the beginning and that the United States and India were not merely engaged in dialogue but were actively producing outcomes.





100 days in as U.S. Ambassador to India — and we’ve hit the ground running! From advancing a major U.S.-India trade deal, welcoming India into Pax Silica, strengthening defense cooperation, and engaging leaders across government and business — the momentum is undeniable. I also… pic.twitter.com/taezcvPc0N — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 21, 2026

Gor listed several areas of engagement that have defined his tenure so far. These included the advancement of the trade deal, India’s entry into Pax Silica, strengthened defence cooperation, and outreach to leaders across government and business in both countries.





He described the momentum as undeniable and underscored the breadth of progress across multiple sectors. His message was accompanied by a video reiterating his optimism about the trajectory of the partnership.





The Ambassador also referred to his recent visit to Washington, where he met US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These meetings, he said, were aimed at further deepening what he termed a critical partnership between the two nations.





Gor assumed office in January 2026 and has consistently stated his commitment to advancing the Trump administration’s priorities while strengthening ties with India.





On his first day in New Delhi, Gor greeted his new role with a message of optimism, expressing honour at joining the US Embassy team and eagerness to advance President Trump’s agenda.





He noted that he was focused on deepening the US-India partnership and was confident about the opportunities ahead for both nations under Trump’s leadership.





At 38 years old, Gor has risen swiftly in conservative politics, having previously played a key role in vetting thousands of White House appointees to ensure loyalty to Trump. His trajectory has made him one of the most influential, albeit low-profile, figures in the administration.





News18







