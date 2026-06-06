



India’s BrahMos export surge is reshaping the defence industrial landscape, with four key companies—Data Patterns, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T)—emerging as major beneficiaries.





Their integration into the BrahMos ecosystem has positioned them at the forefront of India’s defence export boom, driven by multi‑billion‑rupee deals across Asia and beyond.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, co‑developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, has become India’s most successful defence export. Once restricted to domestic deployment, the missile’s combat validation during Operation Sindoor and subsequent contracts with the Philippines, Vietnam, and soon Indonesia have transformed it into a global deterrent system.





This surge has cascaded into the supply chain, benefiting companies that provide electronics, propulsion, integration, and platform support.





Data Patterns has emerged as a strategically positioned defence electronics firm. With deep R&D capabilities and end‑to‑end in‑house development, it supplies critical subsystems for BrahMos, including guidance electronics and testing systems. Its role in validating missile performance has made it indispensable as exports expand, ensuring that each missile meets stringent international standards.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is the primary manufacturer of the BrahMos missile. It has expanded production capacity with new facilities, including units dedicated to integration and assembly.





BDL’s expertise in missile manufacturing extends beyond BrahMos to Akash and INVAR systems, but BrahMos exports have significantly boosted its order book. Recent contracts worth thousands of crores have cemented its role as the backbone of India’s missile export drive.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plays a crucial role in integrating BrahMos onto aerial platforms. The successful deployment of the Air‑Launched BrahMos on Su‑30MKI fighters has opened new export avenues, with countries seeking complete packages of aircraft and missile systems. HAL’s broader portfolio, including Tejas jets and helicopter production, complements BrahMos exports, offering bundled solutions to international buyers.





Larsen & Toubro (L&T) contributes through its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities. It has been instrumental in producing launchers, canisters, and specialised vehicles for BrahMos deployment.





L&T’s role in the defence corridor initiative, particularly through its heavy engineering division, ensures that BrahMos systems can be rapidly deployed across land and coastal batteries, enhancing export appeal.





The export surge has not only boosted these companies but also strengthened India’s defence industrial ecosystem. The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow, inaugurated in 2025, has become a cornerstone of indigenous manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports and aligning with the “Make in India” vision.





With deals worth over ₹12,500 crore already signed across Southeast Asia, and negotiations ongoing with Malaysia, Thailand, and Middle Eastern nations, the demand pipeline remains robust.





This momentum reflects a broader transformation. India’s defence exports reached ₹38,424 crore in FY2025‑26, a 62.6% rise over the previous year.





The BrahMos missile, alongside Akash and Netra systems, has positioned India as a credible supplier of combat‑validated deterrence. For the companies involved, the surge represents not just financial gain but strategic elevation, embedding them into global defence supply chains.





Agencies







