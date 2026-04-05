



The Indian Air Force has announced a bold initiative to develop hydrogen-powered autonomous airships, signalling a major technological leap in its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.





The project, formally titled the Medium Altitude Heavy Lift Airship, is envisioned as a pilotless platform capable of operating at altitudes of around 30,000 feet while carrying payloads of up to 5,000 kilograms.





The IAF has invited bids from Indian companies, stipulating that proposals must maintain at least 50 per cent indigenous content, though foreign collaboration is permitted.





The airship is expected to serve multiple strategic roles, including persistent intelligence gathering, electronic warfare support, and communications functions akin to airborne radar systems.





It will also be designed to carry specialised payloads and act as a launch base for missiles and drones while in flight.





The IAF has emphasised hydrogen as the preferred fuel source, citing its abundance, non-toxic nature, high energy density, and clean combustion by-product of water vapour.





Hybrid propulsion systems combining hydrogen fuel with solar power, batteries, or fuel cells are encouraged, with a minimum endurance requirement of ten days.





The specifications highlight advanced operational flexibility.





The airship must be capable of auto-launch and recovery from both prepared and unprepared surfaces, ensuring adaptability in diverse environments.





Communication systems are expected to provide line-of-sight coverage of at least 250 kilometres or operate seamlessly through satellite links.





The IAF has not disclosed the number of airships it intends to procure, but the requirements underscore the scale and ambition of the project.





Industry partners will need to demonstrate strong financial and technical foundations, including manufacturing infrastructure, in-house design capability, and robust project management expertise.





Proposals must be submitted by 30 April, with the IAF set to select the most suitable partner from among the competing bids.





This initiative reflects India’s broader push towards indigenous defence innovation and positions hydrogen-powered airships as a potential game-changer in aerial surveillance and strategic deterrence.





Agencies







