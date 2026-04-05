



Recent statements from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) indicate that the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter remains under consideration for the Indian Air Force (IAF), despite advancements in Rafale procurement and the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





HAL's Chairman, Dr D.K. Sunil, revealed that Russian presentations on the jet's capabilities have been made to IAF teams, with assessments showing that about 50% of existing facilities could support production, pending new investments and a Russian cost quotation.





This development counters perceptions that India has fully pivoted away from Russian platforms, as HAL awaits firm pricing to propose production numbers and timelines to the IAF.





The IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, earlier emphasised a rigorous evaluation process for any induction, underscoring that selections will hinge on meeting specific operational needs.





The Su-57's potential acquisition holds strategic importance for the IAF, which operates at a critical squadron shortfall of 29 against an authorised 42.5, amid escalating threats from China's expanding J-20 fleet—projected to reach 1,000 units by the mid-2030s—and possible J-35 transfers to Pakistan.





Local production of the Su-57 could bridge this stealth gap rapidly, delivering operational capability years ahead of the AMCA's expected rollout around 2035, while leveraging Su-30MKI infrastructure for cost efficiencies, job creation, and supply chain independence.





Russia's enhanced offer includes licensed manufacturing, full technology transfer for engines, AESA radar, and stealth features, plus integration of Indian weapons and a possible two-seat variant for training and manned-unmanned teaming—addressing past FGFA program concerns.





The jet's strengths, such as superior manoeuvrability via thrust-vectoring engines, potent IRST for countering stealth foes at 150-200 km, and higher weapons payload, align well with IAF's multi-role demands and compatibility with existing Sukhoi platforms.





The Su-57 can integrate with Indian weapons like the Astra missiles, as part of Russia's enhanced offers to India that emphasise full technology transfer and customisation.





Russia's proposals for the Su-57E export variant explicitly include compatibility with DRDO-developed munitions such as the Astra Mk1/Mk2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAM), Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and BrahMos-NG cruise missiles.





This integration is enabled through source code access to the jet's software architecture, mission computers, and avionics, allowing seamless pairing with Indian systems—unlike restrictions faced with Western platforms like the Rafale.





Such adaptations enhance interoperability with the IAF's existing fleet, including Su-30MKI squadrons, while supporting "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by reducing reliance on foreign munitions and enabling local production.





The Su-57's weapons bays and pylons are designed for flexibility, accommodating diverse payloads up to 10 tonnes, with Indian modifications aligning it to regional threats like China's J-20 without major redesign.





Amid diversification towards Rafale and AMCA, pursuing the Su-57 would sustain India's long-standing Moscow ties, mitigate two-front risks, and provide a versatile interim stealth asset without sole reliance on Western or indigenous timelines.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







