The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Information for the procurement of 4D Long Range Surveillance Radars with a detection range of 450 kilometres.





This move signals a significant step towards strengthening India’s air defence capabilities, particularly in the domain of early warning and long‑range detection. The radars are expected to provide comprehensive coverage against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and ballistic missiles, thereby enhancing the IAF’s situational awareness and operational readiness.





The 4D radars represent a technological leap over traditional 3D systems, as they not only detect range, azimuth and elevation but also track velocity with greater precision.





This capability is crucial for identifying and classifying fast‑moving targets in complex airspace environments. The detection range of 450 kilometres ensures that the IAF can monitor deep into adversary territory, giving commanders more time to respond to potential threats.





The RFI outlines the requirement for systems that can integrate seamlessly with India’s existing air defence network. This includes compatibility with command and control centres, data fusion systems and other surveillance assets.





The emphasis is on interoperability and the ability to plug into a layered defence architecture, which is vital for modern warfare scenarios where multiple sensors and shooters must work in concert.





Industry observers note that the procurement of such radars will likely attract interest from leading global defence manufacturers, as well as domestic firms under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The balance between indigenous production and foreign collaboration will be a key factor in the eventual tender process.





The IAF’s focus on long‑range detection also reflects broader strategic concerns, particularly in light of regional security dynamics and the need to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.





The introduction of these radars will not only bolster India’s defensive posture but also contribute to deterrence by signalling technological preparedness. With the RFI now released, the next steps will involve responses from vendors, technical evaluations and eventual trials before a formal procurement decision is made. The timeline for acquisition will depend on the complexity of integration and the level of domestic participation envisaged.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







