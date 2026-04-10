



The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully concluded the second Integrated Air Drop Test, known as IADT-02, as part of the ongoing preparations for the Gaganyaan mission.





This critical exercise was carried out on 10 April at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota.





The primary objective of this specific system is to guarantee the secure recovery of the crew module.





This module serves as the specialised capsule designed to house astronauts during human spaceflight operations, particularly during the high-stakes phases of atmospheric re-entry and the final landing on Earth.





Official confirmation of the achievement was shared by Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, through a public announcement on the social media platform X.





He extended his congratulations to the national space agency for reaching this significant technical milestone.





In his statement, the Minister highlighted that the Gaganyaan project represents India’s inaugural human spaceflight endeavour, which is currently slated to take place next year. He emphasised that the successful execution of this second test at the Satish Dhawan Space Station serves as a vital indicator of the mission's overall readiness.





This latest development follows the first Integrated Air Drop Test, referred to as IADT-01, which was completed by the Indian Space Research Organisation on 24 August 2025.





That initial test was also conducted at the Sriharikota facility, laying the groundwork for the more recent success in the mission's development timeline.





Agencies







