



The Indian Air Force is poised to resume flight operations for its HAL TEJAS fleet next week, ending a two-month grounding period that began in early February.





This suspension was initially triggered when a jet overshot the runway during a routine training exercise, resulting in structural damage to the airframe.





While preliminary assessments pointed towards a potential mechanical brake failure, a rigorous technical evaluation eventually traced the fault to a software glitch within the aircraft's internal systems.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has now confirmed that this software error has been successfully rectified across the fleet. According to DK Sunil, the Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, all 34 grounded aircraft have been cleared for service and are scheduled to take to the skies again starting Wednesday, April 8.





This restoration of flight status is a critical milestone for the IAF, which relies on the indigenous fighter for various frontline duties.





Despite the fleet's return to service, HAL continues to grapple with significant production bottlenecks regarding the newer TEJAS TEJAS MK-1A variant.





The state-owned manufacturer is currently behind its target of delivering 20 jets by the end of December. While six aircraft are reportedly nearing the handover stage following exhaustive testing of their radar, communication, and missile suites, broader timelines remain under immense pressure.





A primary driver behind these production delays is the inconsistent supply of F-404 engines from the American firm GE Aerospace. The company has missed several delivery deadlines, with only five engines received by HAL thus far.





In response to these logistical failures, HAL has invoked contractual penalty clauses against GE Aerospace to address the breach of delivery schedules, though the engine shortage remains a persistent thorn in the program’s side.





The urgency to integrate these new fighters is underscored by the IAF’s dwindling squadron strength. Currently operating with only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned requirement of 42, the Air Force is facing a significant capability gap.





The TEJAS program is the cornerstone of India’s strategy to bridge this deficit, evidenced by massive investments including a ₹48,000 Crores deal in 2021 and a further ₹62,370 Crores agreement signed in September 2025.





As a versatile, single-engine multi-role fighter, the TEJAS is engineered to excel in air-to-air combat, maritime reconnaissance, and precision strike missions.





The upcoming TEJAS MK-1A iterations are specifically designed to survive and operate within high-threat environments. For the Indian Ministry of Defence, ensuring the stability of the TEJAS fleet is not merely a technical necessity but a vital component of the nation's long-term sovereign air power and modernisation goals.





Agencies







