



Regional mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have collapsed, according to reports citing diplomatic sources.





Pakistan, which had taken the lead in facilitating talks, has been unable to persuade Tehran to send officials to Islamabad.





Iranian authorities have formally communicated to mediators that they will not participate in discussions under the current framework, citing Washington’s demands as unacceptable. This refusal has effectively stalled the process, leaving regional actors scrambling to find alternative pathways.





The breakdown has prompted Turkey and Egypt to explore other venues for negotiations, with Qatar and Istanbul emerging as potential hosts. Both countries are keen to salvage what remains of the initiative, though the absence of Iranian engagement poses a significant obstacle.





The impasse underscores the deep mistrust between Tehran and Washington, particularly over conditions tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





Reports suggest that the United States has been pressing for a ceasefire arrangement linked to Iran’s willingness to reopen the strategic waterway. Axios noted that President Trump discussed the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this week, signalling Washington’s intent to involve regional allies in the process.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran’s president was seeking a ceasefire, but insisted it would only be possible once the Strait of Hormuz was “open, free, and clear.” He further warned that until then, the United States would continue its military campaign against Iran.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected Trump’s assertions, describing them as “false and baseless.” This sharp rebuttal highlights the widening gulf between the two sides, with Tehran unwilling to concede to conditions it views as coercive.





The collapse of talks in Pakistan has left diplomatic efforts in disarray, raising concerns that the conflict could intensify without a viable mechanism for dialogue. With regional powers now attempting to reposition themselves as mediators, the coming weeks will determine whether any credible alternative can be found to restart negotiations.





Agencies







