



India and Austria have signed more than a dozen agreements and announcements spanning defence, counterterrorism and technology during Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker’s visit to New Delhi. This marks the first visit by an Austrian chancellor in 42 years.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that both nations support stable, sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia, reiterating that military conflict cannot resolve issues. He noted that the tense global environment affects all, and both sides agreed that reform of global institutions is essential.





On West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs secretary Sibi George highlighted that both countries underscored dialogue and diplomacy, including ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime passage.





Regarding Ukraine, India and Austria backed a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law. Modi also stressed that eradicating terrorism remains a shared commitment.





A Letter of Intent was signed to establish a Joint Working Group on Counterterrorism, with both sides condemning terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terror, the Pahalgam attack and the Red Fort incident.





Another Letter of Intent will provide an institutional framework for military cooperation and defence technology partnership, building on the India–EU Defence and Security Partnership.





Bilateral ties had already received a boost in 2024 with Modi’s visit to Vienna, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years. That visit saw six agreements and nine announcements across high-technology, education, space, start-ups and cyber security.





PM Modi stated that the India–EU Free Trade Agreement marked a new phase, adding that ties with Austria are entering a new era, with cooperation in defence, semiconductors, technology and biotechnology.





Agencies







