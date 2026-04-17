



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on 16 April 2026, focusing on the worsening crisis in West Asia and the urgent need to safeguard maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.





This was their second conversation on the matter in less than a month, following an earlier dialogue on 19 March 2026.





The telephonic exchange between the two leaders underscored the gravity of the escalating conflict in West Asia. Both Modi and Macron expressed concern about the potential consequences of instability in the region, particularly the threat posed to international shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.





This narrow passage is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, and any disruption there could have severe implications for global energy supplies and trade.





During the conversation, the leaders discussed strategies to ensure freedom of navigation and the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic. They highlighted the importance of coordinated international efforts to prevent a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which could exacerbate the already tense situation in West Asia. The dialogue reflected a shared understanding that maritime security in this region is not only a regional issue but a global imperative.





The talks also touched upon the broader conflict in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the need for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.





They acknowledged that the war in the region has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only neighbouring states but also global stability. Modi and Macron reiterated their commitment to working together, alongside other international partners, to mitigate risks and promote peace.





This was the second time in less than a month that the two leaders had spoken about the crisis. On 19 March 2026, Modi and Macron had already exchanged views on the unfolding conflict, signalling the seriousness with which both India and France regard the situation.





Their repeated engagement highlights the urgency of the matter and the determination of both countries to play a constructive role in addressing the challenges posed by the conflict.





The conversation on 16 April 2026 therefore reinforced the continuity of India–France cooperation on strategic issues. It demonstrated their shared resolve to safeguard maritime security, uphold international law, and contribute to stability in West Asia.





The leaders’ dialogue is part of a broader pattern of close coordination between New Delhi and Paris on matters of defence, security, and global governance.





Agencies







