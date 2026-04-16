



Russia has carried out its most extensive aerial attack in nearly two weeks, striking civilian areas across Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles.





The assault, which stretched from daytime into the night, left at least 16 people dead and more than 80 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.





Authorities reported that Moscow’s forces launched nearly 700 drones alongside ballistic and cruise missiles, primarily targeting civilian infrastructure. Since the full-scale invasion began over four years ago, Russia has repeatedly struck civilian areas, with the United Nations estimating that more than 15,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in such attacks.





The latest barrage followed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s urgent 48-hour trip to Germany, Norway and Italy, where he sought additional air defence systems. Ukraine has expressed concern that the ongoing war in the Middle East is depleting stockpiles of advanced American-made systems, while also criticising a temporary US waiver on Russian oil sanctions, which Kyiv argues is helping finance the Kremlin’s war effort.





Zelenskyy stated on X that the attack demonstrated Russia does not deserve any easing of global policy or sanctions. He expressed gratitude to Germany, Norway and Italy for new agreements on air defence support, and noted ongoing discussions with the Netherlands for further supplies.





However, he also highlighted that some partner countries have yet to deliver on their pledges, instructing Ukraine’s Air Force Commander to follow up with those who had committed to providing missiles for Patriot and other systems.





In Kyiv, at least four people were killed, including a 12-year-old child, while more than 50 were injured. Residents described the terror of repeated strikes. Tetiana Sokol, a 54-year-old local, recounted how missiles hit near her home, shattering windows and forcing her to flee with her dog. She said she still cannot find her cats, which fled during the blasts, and described the ongoing stress her dog is experiencing.





The southern port city of Odesa suffered the heaviest toll, with nine people killed and 23 injured. In the central Dnipro region, three people were killed and around three dozen injured, while one person was reported dead in Zaporizhzhia.





Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the attacks as war crimes, insisting they must not be normalised and that perpetrators must be held accountable.





Ukraine’s air force reported that its defences intercepted or disabled 667 out of 703 incoming targets, including 636 Shahed-type drones and other uncrewed aerial vehicles. Despite these efforts, 20 strike drones and 12 missiles managed to hit 26 locations across the country.





This latest escalation underscores both the scale of Russia’s ongoing campaign against Ukrainian civilians and Kyiv’s urgent need for sustained international support to bolster its air defences.





AP







