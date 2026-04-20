



The seventh edition of the India–Uzbekistan joint military exercise, DUSTLIK 2026, is currently being conducted at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area in Namangan, Uzbekistan.





The Ministry of Defence has stated that the exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and joint operational capability in semi‑mountainous terrain. It places particular emphasis on special arms skills and special operations against unlawful armed groups, reflecting the evolving nature of regional security challenges.





During the course of the exercise, contingents from both the Indian Army and the Uzbekistan Army have undertaken a series of activities aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and operational readiness.





These include area familiarisation, the study of techniques and procedures, ambidextrous pistol firing, and the application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Operational readiness drills have also been carried out to ensure that both sides can respond effectively in complex scenarios.





The Defence Ministry has further indicated that in the coming days, the exercise will progress to more demanding joint missions in semi‑mountainous terrain. These missions are expected to test the ability of both forces to coordinate seamlessly in challenging environments, thereby advancing the scope of cooperation beyond basic drills and into more sophisticated operational tasks.





Officials have highlighted that the exercise will deepen coordination and interoperability between the Indian Army and the Uzbekistan Army.





By focusing on joint operations and shared tactical approaches, the exercise is intended to build trust and strengthen the defence partnership between the two nations. The exercise is scheduled to conclude on the 25th of April, marking another milestone in the growing defence cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.





Agencies







