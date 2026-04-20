



India is demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of global turbulence, with SBI Research projecting GDP growth in the range of 6.8% to 7.1% for FY27 despite the oil shock and ongoing conflict in West Asia.





The report emphasises that India is entering this phase from a position of strength, having recorded 7.6% growth in FY26, echoing its robust performance during the Russia–Ukraine crisis when expansion exceeded 9%.





This resilience is underpinned by a strong banking sector and a relatively stable macroeconomic backdrop, though risks such as a potential Super El Niño could cloud growth prospects. Inflation is expected to average 4.5%, while the fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.5–4.6%, with calls for a comprehensive package to support the Balance of Payments and stabilise the rupee.





The report draws a sharp contrast with historical oil shocks that pushed the US economy into recession. This time, the US is cushioned by energy self-sufficiency and substantial tax refunds to households, ensuring higher energy spending remains domestic.





For India, however, the conflict has created multiple layers of headwinds, affecting agriculture, MSMEs, consumption, and global supply chains. Yet, SBI Research identifies green shoots that could allow India to reposition itself within global value chains.





One such opportunity lies in the financial sector. With Dubai and Abu Dhabi facing uncertainty due to escalating tensions, global investors and NRIs are reassessing their concentrated exposure to these hubs.





This presents a strategic opening for IFSC GIFT City to emerge as a stable global financial destination. Similarly, disruptions in Middle Eastern airspace are creating risks for traditional transit routes, offering Indian and Chinese airports the chance to position themselves as alternative hubs. Realising this potential, however, will require significant investments in airport infrastructure, connectivity, and passenger experience.





On monetary policy, the report notes that many central banks, both developed and emerging, paused in 2026 after rate cuts in 2025. They are now reassessing their paths in light of the war in West Asia and domestic macroeconomic constraints.





For the Reserve Bank of India, the growth–inflation paradox leaves little room for manoeuvre, suggesting a continuation of the status quo until the full impact of the conflict and evolving climate patterns becomes clearer. This implies a “lower for longer” regime in monetary settings.





Despite the multiple vortexes of global headwinds, India’s economic trajectory remains firm. SBI Research underscores that the country’s ability to withstand shocks and leverage emerging opportunities in finance and aviation demonstrates its resilience and adaptability.





The projection of 6.8%–7.1% growth for FY27, even amid uncertainty, highlights India’s capacity to defy global pressures and sustain momentum.





ANI







