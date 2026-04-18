



India’s long-pending Project-75 India (P-75I) is designed to address the pressing issue of the country’s ageing conventional submarine fleet while simultaneously enhancing the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities.





This initiative is strategically significant as it aims to strengthen maritime deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region at a time when both China and Pakistan are expanding their naval presence in the Indian Ocean. The project reflects India’s determination to modernise its fleet and maintain a credible undersea deterrent in a contested maritime theatre.





As part of this effort, India is considering advanced Scorpene-class submarines, often referred to as “Scorpene Evolved.” These submarines are expected to incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and Vertical Launch Systems (VLS) for the BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile.





The adoption of these features would significantly enhance the stealth, endurance, and strike capabilities of the Indian Navy’s conventional submarine fleet, making them far more formidable in both defensive and offensive roles.





The advanced Scorpene submarines will feature lithium-ion batteries, which represent a major leap over traditional lead-acid batteries. These modern power systems will provide longer underwater endurance and higher speeds, enabling submarines to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing.





This capability is crucial for stealth operations and sustained patrols in contested waters. Additionally, the integration of the BrahMos-NG missile through a Vertical Launch System will allow the submarines to deliver precision strikes against both land and sea targets, greatly expanding their operational versatility.





Another key aspect of the proposal is the emphasis on indigenous content. The submarines are planned to be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in collaboration with France’s Naval Group, with a strong focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





This partnership will not only deliver advanced submarines but also ensure significant technology transfer, thereby strengthening India’s indigenous submarine design and construction capacity. Such collaboration will help India build a sustainable ecosystem for future-generation underwater platforms.





Design refinements and improved propulsion systems are expected to enhance the stealth characteristics of the Scorpene Evolved submarines. Reduced acoustic signatures will make them harder to detect, thereby increasing survivability in hostile environments. This stealth advantage is critical in modern naval warfare, where detection often determines the outcome of engagements.





Strategically, these submarines will play a vital role in countering regional threats. They are a central element of India’s strategy to balance the increasing presence of foreign navies in the Indian Ocean region.





By modernising its fleet, India is not only addressing the limitations of its ageing conventional submarines but also creating a bridge towards more advanced underwater platforms in the future. The technology transfer involved in the project will further bolster India’s long-term capacity to design, build, and maintain submarines domestically.





While Project-75I, a separate tender for six new-generation submarines, is progressing with German participation, the Scorpene Evolved proposal is seen as the fastest way to expand the fleet’s strength.





It offers a pragmatic solution to India’s immediate needs while aligning with its broader strategic objectives of self-reliance, deterrence, and maritime dominance in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







