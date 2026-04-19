



India’s ambitious space program is set to take another significant step forward with the planned launch of the G20 satellite in 2027. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the satellite, designed to study climate change, air pollution and weather monitoring, will be a collaborative initiative for G20 nations, with India taking the lead role.





This mission underscores India’s growing influence in global space cooperation and its commitment to addressing pressing environmental challenges through advanced technology.





Speaking at the Engineering Staff College of India in Hyderabad, Narayanan highlighted India’s achievements in satellite launches, noting that the country was the first to successfully place 104 satellites into orbit using a single rocket without any collision.





He also pointed out that ISRO has carried out numerous commercial missions, launching 433 satellites belonging to 34 countries, and lifting the heaviest satellite from India, which was again a commercial payload. These milestones reflect India’s expanding role in the international space market and its ability to deliver complex missions with precision.





Narayanan further outlined ISRO’s long-term vision, stating that India is working towards sending a human mission to the moon by 2040. Achieving this goal would place India on par with other leading space-faring nations in terms of launcher technology, satellite systems, application areas, and human spaceflight capabilities.





He emphasised that this effort aligns with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat-2040, which seeks to establish India as a technologically advanced and self-reliant nation.





In addition to space exploration, ISRO is also contributing to deep-sea research. Narayanan revealed that the organisation is developing a titanium vessel with a diameter of 2.2 metres and a thickness of 100 millimetres for the Samudrayaan project, part of India’s Deep Ocean Mission.





This vessel will enable exploration of ocean depths, expanding India’s scientific capabilities beyond space into marine research.





The announcement of the G20 satellite, alongside the ambitious lunar mission and deep-sea exploration projects, highlights ISRO’s multifaceted approach to science and technology. By leading international collaborations, advancing human spaceflight, and supporting oceanic studies, India is positioning itself as a comprehensive scientific power capable of tackling challenges both above and below the Earth’s surface.





PTI







