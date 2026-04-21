South Korean Hyunmoo-2A Ballistic Missile





India is turning to South Korea for advanced missile systems and defence technologies following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. The discussions took place on Monday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.





The two leaders explored opportunities in various anti-aircraft missile systems and other military hardware. Key focuses included co-development, technology transfer, and joint designing of next-generation defence systems.





They also agreed to explore establishing a Korea-India Defence Accelerator. This initiative aims to bolster defence start-ups, reflecting New Delhi and Seoul's commitment to deepening strategic and commercial ties.





President Lee Jae-myung's visit coincides with escalating tensions from the West Asia conflict and North Korea's recent missile tests. These developments have heightened concerns across the Korean peninsula.





P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, briefed on the outcomes. He highlighted defence cooperation as a vital area, noting existing collaborations such as South Korea's supply of K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery guns.





Two phases of K-9 Vajra supplies have already been completed. India is now pursuing a third phase with enhanced technology transfer.





Kumaran elaborated on interests in additional anti-aircraft guns and missile systems. Plans encompass co-development, technology transfer, co-designing, and procurement of diverse defence hardware.





India has procured K-9 Vajra—a locally manufactured variant of South Korea's K9 Thunder—for nearly a decade. The initial 2017 order covered 100 units at ₹4,500 crore, produced by Hanhwa Corporation in partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





In 2022, India initiated procurement of more K-9 Vajras. By 2024, the Ministry of Defence finalised a contract for another 100 units worth ₹7,628.70 crore for the Indian Army.





Beyond defence, the leaders signed roughly 19 agreements, including four joint statements. They also announced six initiatives across various sectors.





President Lee Jae-myung arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for his first visit to India. This came about a year after he assumed power in Seoul. It marks the first South Korean presidential visit in eight years.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the Korean President on Sunday. He underscored New Delhi's interest in reviewing and upgrading the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).





Modi and President Lee conducted bilateral discussions on Monday. Lee is scheduled to depart New Delhi on Tuesday.





The leaders committed to expanding bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Current trade stands at roughly $27 billion, up from $14 billion when CEPA entered force in 2010.





A significant trade imbalance persists, with India's exports at $6.5 billion against South Korea's $18.5 billion. Non-tariff barriers are under negotiation.





As a comprehensive deal, CEPA covers investments and service exports, leveraging India's strengths. Negotiations for CEPA 2.0 aim to conclude within the year.





President Lee invited Modi to visit South Korea, an invitation the Prime Minister accepted. The goal is to finalise CEPA talks before Modi's trip.





The leaders addressed regional issues, including the West Asia conflict's economic impacts. India reiterated support for Korean Peninsula denuclearisation, a stance appreciated by Lee.





They emphasised non-proliferation of sensitive technologies and preventing their access by non-state actors.





Shipbuilding emerged as another key focus. The leaders agreed on a comprehensive framework for partnerships in shipbuilding, shipping, and maritime logistics.





Both nations acknowledged shared maritime traditions and complementary strengths. South Korea brings globally recognised shipbuilding technology, while India offers scale for producing next-generation and green vessels.





The agreement establishes a broad framework. It includes a non-binding MoU between HD Korea Shipbuilding (HD KSOE) and India's Maritime Development Fund for joint development, financing, implementation, and operation of a large greenfield shipyard in southern India.





Emphasis lies on upgrading existing shipyards, developing block-fabrication facilities, and establishing new dry docks for large and specialised vessels.





South Korea will support India with skill training programs. It will also assist in financing and developing port infrastructure nationwide.





Agencies







