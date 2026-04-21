



L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of the engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, has formalised a Master Supply Agreement with Newen Systems, reported ETEdge.





This partnership focuses on the design, development, qualification, and supply of Silicon Carbide (SiC) based power modules specifically for renewable energy inverter applications.





By combining their expertise, the firms aim to assist India in driving a global energy transition while positioning the nation as a comprehensive, full-stack provider of power electronics solutions.





The collaboration extends its impact beyond traditional renewables, aiming to power modern data centres and the development of AI models through current and future direct current (DC) solutions.





This agreement places both organisations at the forefront of a burgeoning semiconductor market, with a specific emphasis on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and solar energy. These sectors increasingly require high-efficiency power conversion technologies to handle the complexities of modern electrical demands.





Central to this Master Supply Agreement is a commitment to joint engineering efforts. These initiatives are intended to create next-generation power modules that are optimised for renewable applications, drawing upon the technical innovation and specialised knowledge of both LTSCT and Newen Systems.





To ensure these components can withstand diverse and often harsh environmental conditions, the agreement mandates rigorous testing and validation processes to meet the highest reliability and performance standards.





To ensure the partnership can effectively meet market pressures, the companies have established streamlined manufacturing and distribution frameworks. These processes are designed to deliver scalable solutions that keep pace with the escalating global demand for renewable energy infrastructure. As solar installations continue their rapid growth trajectory, the need for advanced power conversion technologies has never been more critical to the industry's success.





Silicon Carbide technology offers distinct advantages over traditional silicon-based solutions, including superior thermal performance, enhanced efficiency, and greater overall reliability.





These attributes make SiC modules essential for next-generation inverters, as they can manage high switching frequencies and high power density. Furthermore, they are capable of operating at elevated temperatures and offer the extended operational lifespans required for sustainable energy projects.





Ghanshyam Prasad, the Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority, noted that India's goal of reaching 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 necessitates such cutting-edge technological leaps. He highlighted that SiC-based modules are vital for optimising grid integration and energy storage.





Such collaborations strengthen India’s role in the global clean energy value chain, supporting both national energy security and international climate objectives.





Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive of LTSCT, emphasised that the rise of smart grids and renewable integration is a core focus for the company. He stated that the agreement reflects a commitment to developing advanced semiconductor solutions for high-growth sectors.





In his view, SiC modules are indispensable for meeting the efficiency requirements of modern power converters, allowing the partners to deliver robust and energy-efficient systems to the market.





Nitin Sharma, Founder and CEO of Newen Systems, pointed out that the rapidly expanding renewable market creates an urgent need for reliable power electronics. He noted that Newen’s world-class 30 GW manufacturing infrastructure in India provides a solid foundation for this collaboration.





This partnership with LTSCT is intended to drive innovation that begins in India but serves the global market, ultimately supporting the broader semiconductor ecosystem and providing energy-efficient solutions for end customers worldwide.





ET Insights







