



Key Takeaways



MoD to issue Rafale RFP in May 2026, embedding ICD Clause for ₹1 Lakh Crore+ deal Mandates Astra, Rudram integration on 114 Rafales, enabling DRDO autonomy DAC clearance in Feb 2026; 40-50% local content, domestic production Strategic win for Atmanirbhar Bharat, contrasting past retrofits





The Ministry of Defence stands poised to revolutionise the Indian Air Force through a substantial upgrade involving Rafale aircraft. The government prepares to issue the Request for Proposal (RFP) to Dassault Aviation as early as this May 2026.





In a significant strategic shift, India is insisting on a "hardwired" International Control Design (ICD) clause within the contract. This specific provision ensures that indigenous Indian weapons systems, including the Astra and Rudram missiles, can be integrated into the French aircraft without technical or legal restrictions from the manufacturer.





This ICD Clause ensures seamless integration of indigenous missiles, prominently Astra and Rudram, directly into the French Rafale platforms. Such provisions empower DRDO engineers to independently test, validate, and certify homegrown systems without reliance on foreign source code.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 114 Rafale multi-role fighters on 12 February 2026, paving the way for this government-to-government deal valued at approximately $36 billion or ₹3 Lakh Crore in broader approvals.





Negotiations emphasise 40-50% indigenous content, with around 90 jets slated for manufacture in India via partnerships like Dassault and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This aligns with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





The ICD provision marks a departure from prior deals, such as the 36 Rafale contract, where integrations of Astra Mk1, Rudram-1, and SAAW required separate agreements. Now, indigenous weapons form core contract elements.





Astra, a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, and Rudram, an anti-radiation missile for SEAD missions with 150 km range, enhance Rafale's capabilities across IAF and Indian Navy's Rafale-M fleets.





Dassault Aviation commits to facilitating these integrations per Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGA), including local fuselage production by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) by 2028 and MRO facilities by Safran and DAMROI (Dassault Aviation MRO India).





This Dassault vs. DRDO dynamic underscores India's strategic autonomy, reducing dependence on foreign munitions and positioning indigenous systems for export, as seen with interest from nations like Greece.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh affirmed that integration access remains non-negotiable, granting API-level or ICD-level flexibility for Astra family and Rudram series from outset.





The push avoids full source code demands—where 30-40% of Rafale's value resides—but secures operational independence via open architecture interfaces.





Recent pacts, including India-France 114 Rafale terms and EU Security Agreement, bolster this framework amid MRFA program advancements.





As the Indian Air Force and Navy look toward future capabilities, the government remains committed to domestic programs like the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These projects, alongside the development of long-range missiles, represent the long-term vision for India’s aerial dominance.





This clause not only boosts IAF deterrence with long-range strikes but fortifies India's aerospace ecosystem through offsets and technology absorption.





Agencies







