The National Quantum Mission has achieved a remarkable milestone with the successful demonstration of a 1,000‑kilometre quantum communication network within less than two years of its launch, announced PI..





This achievement, one of the longest such deployments globally, marks rapid progress against the mission’s target of 2,000 kilometres over an eight‑year period.





Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed on this development during a review of the Department of Science and Technology.





The milestone was realised using indigenous technology developed by QNu Labs, a start-up supported under the mission and specialising in quantum‑safe cybersecurity solutions. This represents one of the most extensive quantum key distribution deployments worldwide since the mission’s launch in October 2024.





Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Dr Abhay Karandikar, described the achievement as a landmark advancement in secure quantum communication, noting that it reflects progress ahead of envisaged timelines.





Officials emphasised that the development will strengthen secure communication capabilities across defence, financial systems and critical infrastructure, while advancing India’s broader push towards a secure digital ecosystem. The technology has been designed to operate across challenging terrains, including underwater and underground networks, thereby expanding its potential civilian and strategic applications.





In parallel, the government has expanded support under the National Quantum Mission to nine additional start-ups, bringing the total number of supported ventures to 17. This expansion aims to accelerate indigenous capabilities across quantum computing, communication, sensing and materials.





The newly supported start-ups are working on diverse areas such as quantum biosensors for disease detection, photon sensing technologies, quantum positioning systems, atomic memory and precision electronic systems.





The ventures include Sense‑XT, ORVISSEMI, QuBeats, Quantum AI Global, bloq, GDQ Labs, Quantum Biosciences, Bumble Bee Instruments Pvt. Ltd., and SAS Qute Electronics Pvt. Ltd.





The review also highlighted progress under the Research, Development and Innovation funding framework, where the Technology Development Board and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council are functioning as second‑level fund managers.





The Technology Development Board has received over 100 proposals within two months of issuing a call, reflecting growing industry interest in research and development financing. Six companies recommended by the investment committee are being taken forward, while additional proposals remain under consideration, signalling increasing participation in government‑supported innovation initiatives.





The biotechnology segment, supported through Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), is also witnessing heightened activity, with nearly 200 applications received under recent calls. These include projects in cancer research, gene therapy and bio‑manufacturing, underscoring the breadth of innovation being pursued.





Officials further highlighted the introduction of new financial instruments such as optionally convertible debt, designed to support start-ups without immediate equity dilution and to attract private investment alongside public funding. The government is seeking to ensure both innovation and scalability in emerging sectors such as 6G, advanced manufacturing, space technologies and biotechnology.





During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of transparency, structured evaluation and wider outreach to improve participation and awareness of government‑backed R&D funding.





He also called for coordinated communication strategies to amplify key scientific achievements, including the quantum milestone, and to position India’s emerging technology ecosystem more prominently.





Senior officials present at the review included DST Secretary Dr Abhay Karandikar, TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak and BIRAC Managing Director Dr Jitendra Kumar.





The developments come amid a broader policy push to strengthen India’s deep‑tech capabilities through mission‑mode programs, blended financing models and start-up support frameworks, with quantum technologies emerging as a key strategic frontier alongside biotechnology and advanced communications.