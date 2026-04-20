



India has not abandoned its interest in the Su-57 fighter jet despite parallel pursuits of the French Rafale, according to Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov. He affirmed that a comprehensive plan for defence cooperation between Russia and India remains firmly in place.





India has shown sustained interest in the Russian Su-57, a fifth-generation stealth fighter also known as the Felon. This platform has been under consideration by the Indian Defence Ministry for over a decade, with recent developments including its debut at the Aero India 2024 exhibition.





Alipov highlighted successful prior collaborations, such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the AK-203 assault rifles, as foundations for deeper ties. These projects demonstrate proven joint manufacturing and technology-sharing capabilities between the two nations.





"We plan to expand cooperation in many areas," stated Denis Alipov, underscoring ambitions to broaden defence partnerships beyond current initiatives.





Russia is nearing completion of S-400 air defence system deliveries to India under a 2018 contract worth billions. Alipov noted that several batches are pending transfer, though he withheld specifics on quantities amid ongoing geopolitical sensitivities.





An image of the Su-57 from United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) illustrates the aircraft's advanced design, featuring stealth contours, supercruise engines, and integrated sensors.





Aviation expert Roman Gusarov told "First Technical" that localising Su-57 production in India would benefit Russia by securing a key export market and fostering long-term industrial synergy.





Indian authorities are not rushing into a contract for localised Su-57 production and have requested a detailed cost report from Russia. This cautious approach reflects rigorous evaluation of financial and technical viability.





Such deliberations coincide with India's interest in additional French Rafale jets, including a landmark deal cleared in early 2026 for carrier-based variants. Analysts view this as part of a diversified strategy emphasising strategic autonomy.





Russia's United Aircraft Corporation has proposed licensed production of the Su-57E in India, potentially with 40-60% localisation and full access to source code. ROSTEC, Russia's state defence conglomerate, is prepared to establish production lines, including for UAVs like Lancet drones.





During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visits, offers have included phased production starting with Russian-made jets before shifting to Indian facilities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik. Up to 100 units could be co-produced, with initial deliveries of around 40 Su-57M1E variants eyed before 2030.





HAL Chairman DK Sunil confirmed in April 2026 that Russian committees have studied partnership details, with investment quotations pending. Presentations on Su-57 capabilities have been made to Indian Air Force teams.





The Su-57 is positioned as a bridge to India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), expected in the mid-2030s, amid IAF squadron shortages—currently at 29 against a 42-squadron need. It offers super-manoeuvrability, drone-swarm command, and dual-seat options tailored for India.





India's multi-vendor approach balances Rafale's proven 4.5-generation multirole prowess—already with 36 IAF units and 26 naval ones—with Su-57's fifth-generation stealth. This counters threats from China's J-20 and Pakistan, prioritising supply-chain resilience over single-supplier reliance.





No firm Su-57 decision has been made due to concerns over sanctions, engine maturity, and timelines, but Russia deems India's technical demands "completely acceptable." Talks continue, potentially accelerating during high-level engagements.





Russian Media







