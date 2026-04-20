



The government has initiated the procurement process for a compact unmanned aerial vehicle system tailored for the Indian Air Force’s Garud Special Forces.





Officials have confirmed that the system is designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions and at altitudes reaching 16,400 feet above mean sea level. Its primary role will be high‑altitude surveillance and operational support across diverse terrain and climatic conditions, with enhanced range and endurance compared to the current system.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information for a ‘Micro UAV’ system, envisaged as a compact, lightweight, man‑portable platform specifically suited for Special Forces operations.





The new system will be an upgraded, Indian‑made version with the latest specifications, replacing the existing imported capability. It is required to function in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to plus 50 degrees Celsius, ensuring resilience in both extreme cold and heat.





Key performance parameters include a minimum mission range of 15 kilometres, endurance of at least 60 minutes, and operation by a two‑person crew. This portability ensures the platform can be carried and deployed efficiently in demanding environments.





The system must also be capable of operating in GPS‑denied conditions and scalable to the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. Autonomous vertical take‑off and landing capability, secure encrypted communication links, and multiple operational modes—autonomous, manual, and target tracking—are mandated.





The package will comprise aerial vehicles, ground control systems, remote video terminals, electro‑optical or infra‑red payloads, power systems, field repair kits, and radio frequency data links.





The initiative is intended to strengthen the operational capability of the IAF while promoting indigenous defence manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign systems. Indian vendors, including start‑ups and MSMEs, are prioritised, with requirements for lifecycle support, obsolescence management, and domestic maintenance, repair, and overhaul.





Vendors must specify indigenous content levels and demonstrate capability in developing subsystems and software locally.





Procurement will be under the ‘Buy (Indian‑IDDM)’ or ‘Buy Indian’ categories, with a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content. IDDM refers to Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured systems. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, encouraging indigenous design, development, and manufacturing in defence.





Earlier this month, officials revealed that the government has also envisioned an unmanned combat search and rescue aircraft for the IAF, approved in principle under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.





This autonomous platform is intended to rescue aircrew without risking piloted aircraft and to ferry logistics and supplies to forward areas and inhospitable terrains, including snow‑bound heights where conventional helicopters face limitations.





PTI







