



The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday emphasised that New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in West Asia. During the weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Pakistan’s perceived role in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. He responded by noting that India is “closely following developments in the West Asian region.”





The Islamabad Peace Talks, held on 11–12 April, represented a historic but inconclusive attempt to end the 39‑day Gulf War between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan mediated the discussions, which marked the first high‑level, face‑to‑face negotiations between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. While the talks did not yield a breakthrough, they were seen as a significant diplomatic step.





In the broader regional context, Jaiswal also addressed the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. He stated that India welcomes the ceasefire and supports all measures that contribute towards peace. His remarks underscored India’s consistent position of encouraging dialogue and de‑escalation in conflict zones.





Attention then turned to maritime security and India’s role in international discussions concerning the Strait of Hormuz. When asked whether India would attend a meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaiswal confirmed that an invitation had been received. He added that further details would be shared after the meeting.





The spokesperson also highlighted the government’s efforts to safeguard Indian nationals amid the regional tensions. Since the outbreak of hostilities, India has facilitated the safe return of 2,361 individuals from Iran.





Of these, 2,060 travelled via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. The total included 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreign nationals—one each from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Guyana.





On matters of sovereignty, Jaiswal firmly dismissed Islamabad’s objections regarding the provisions on Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir in the Delimitation Bill. He stressed that India’s delimitation exercise is an internal matter and rejected any external attempts to intrude or comment on it.





Turning to global environmental policy, Jaiswal clarified India’s decision to withdraw from the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33). He explained that several issues had been taken into account, but reiterated that India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change obligations.





He pointed out that India was among the G20 countries that had fully met its Paris Agreement commitments and continues to advance its green agenda. He added that India is working with international partners through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance to foster greater climate action worldwide.





ANI







