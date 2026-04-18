



Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, undertook a familiarisation flight in the Boeing F-15EX Eagle-II fighter aircraft during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on 9 April.





He flew alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson of the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron.





The sortie provided the Indian Air Chief with a close look at one of the most advanced fighter platforms in the US inventory, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining air superiority and supporting operations in the Indo-Pacific region.





The F-15EX Eagle-II is described by the US as a platform essential to collaborative defence in the Indo-Pacific.





The flight was part of Air Chief Marshal Singh’s broader visit to Nellis Air Force Base, a key centre for advanced combat training and operational testing for the US Air Force. US officials noted that the experience allowed the Indian Air Chief to gain a deeper understanding of the aircraft’s capabilities and its role in modern air warfare.





During the visit, Singh also held discussions with senior US Air Force officials, including Brigadier General David C Epperson, commander of the US Air Force Warfare Center. Air Commodore Yeshpal Singh Negi was also part of the Indian Air Force delegation.





Talks centred on expanding joint exercise opportunities and aligning modernisation efforts between the two air forces. The discussions emphasised the importance of building stronger interoperability between India and the United States.





This likely includes improving coordination in joint operations, sharing best practices, and enhancing mutual understanding of advanced technologies and combat systems, with a particular focus on collaboration in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





The F-15EX Eagle-II, the latest iteration of the older F-15s, is an advanced multi-role fighter developed by Boeing, building upon a long legacy of air dominance. The aircraft has a top speed of Mach 2.5 and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet.





It can carry a payload of up to 29,500 pounds (13,381 kilograms) and boasts a service life exceeding 20,000 hours. Boeing highlights its digital fly-by-wire controls, all-glass cockpit, advanced mission systems and open architecture software.





It is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) electronic warfare suite, enabling operations in contested airspace.





The aircraft can carry up to 12 AMRAAMs and support hypersonic weapons, while its high payload and long range allow flexible missions, including massed missile strikes and precision stand-off attacks.





On 10 April, US Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach hosted Air Chief Marshal Singh at the Pentagon. The two leaders met to discuss mutual aid and plans for a productive future for both countries.





As part of the visit, Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and attended office calls with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and General Wilsbach at the Pentagon.





During these meetings, senior Department of the Air Force leaders emphasised the priority the US places on its defence partnership with India, underscoring its central role in ensuring a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





General Wilsbach praised India’s leadership and participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners, stressing that continuing to prioritise and expand such cooperation is key to enhancing regional deterrence.





He also welcomed India’s procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft and emphasised the US Air Force’s commitment to ensuring that the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly and effectively employ the platform upon delivery.





General Wilsbach further underscored the US Air Force’s readiness to support Indian Air Force modernisation efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defence industrial collaboration.





ANI







