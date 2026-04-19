

India–Russia defence ties deepen -Summary • Both countries can station up to 3,000 troops on each other’s territory • Provision for deploying up to 10 military aircraft at a time • Allows presence of up to 5 warships simultaneously • Covers reciprocal deployment of forces, naval assets & aircraft



India and Russia have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their defence partnership by formalising a pact that allows the stationing of up to 3,000 military personnel in each other’s territory. This agreement marks a deepening of bilateral relations and reflects the growing strategic trust between the two nations.





The deal extends beyond the deployment of troops, as it also permits the stationing of ships and aircraft in each other’s territory. According to reports from Russia Today, the arrangement is designed to enhance operational cooperation and ensure smoother logistical coordination between the armed forces of both countries.





The pact is part of the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), which covers a wide range of military cooperation activities. These include joint military exercises, training programmes, and humanitarian missions.





The framework is intended to provide logistical support for military formations during mutually agreed operations, whether they involve disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, or other collaborative undertakings.





Ahead of his recent visit to India, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the ratification of this intergovernmental agreement. The legislation establishes a formal structure for the deployment of military formations, docking of warships in ports, and the use of airspace and airfield infrastructure by military aircraft from both Russia and India. This legal backing underscores Moscow’s commitment to the pact and its strategic importance.





An official document published on a Russian legal website confirmed the details of the agreement, highlighting its role in bolstering closer defence ties.





The pact is expected to facilitate more seamless operational cooperation between the two militaries, ensuring that joint activities can be conducted with greater efficiency and coordination.





By covering logistical support for exercises, training, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, the agreement broadens the scope of Indo-Russian defence cooperation. It reflects a shared understanding of the need for robust frameworks to manage military collaboration in diverse scenarios, ranging from combat readiness to humanitarian operations.





This development is widely seen as a milestone in the long-standing defence relationship between India and Russia, reinforcing their strategic alignment at a time of shifting global dynamics.





Agencies







