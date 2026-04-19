



The United States Central Command has confirmed that the dock landing ship USS Rushmore (dock landing ship of the United States Navy) is actively engaged in blockade operations in the Arabian Sea.





This announcement underscores Washington’s continued enforcement of naval restrictions in the region.





Earlier on Saturday, reports circulated on social media that the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney was patrolling regional waters in support of the blockade.





In addition, the USS New Orleans, an amphibious transport dock ship, has been tasked with monitoring shipping activity, according to Xinhua news agency.





The deployment of these vessels coincides with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy declaring that the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked since Saturday evening.





Tehran has stated that the waterway will remain closed until the United States lifts its naval blockade.





This development marks a sharp reversal from Friday, when both Washington and Tehran confirmed that the strait had been fully open to all commercial vessels.





However, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Truth Social that the blockade would “remain in full force,” prompting Iran to warn that it would shut the strategic passage again if the blockade persisted.





Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has reinforced this position, declaring that the country is determined to exercise control and supervision over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until hostilities are conclusively ended and a lasting peace is achieved in the region.





The statement, carried by Iranian media, followed an announcement from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters earlier on Saturday, which confirmed the resumption of strict control over the strait in response to the continuation of the US blockade.





The Supreme National Security Council outlined measures to regulate passage, including demanding vessel information, issuing permits, charging fees for security and environmental services, and directing traffic according to Iranian regulations and wartime protocols.





It further warned that any attempt by the United States to disrupt vessel transit through the strait, including imposing a naval blockade, would be considered a violation of the current two-week ceasefire.





In such circumstances, Iran said it would prevent even the conditional and restricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





Agencies







