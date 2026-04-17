



In a rare maritime development, naval vessels from India and Pakistan were observed operating just 18 nautical miles apart near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, where the security of energy routes has become a pressing concern.





The proximity of the warships was flagged by open-source intelligence analyst Damien Symon of The Intel Lab. He noted that both navies appeared to be safeguarding their respective merchant shipping interests in the region, underscoring the heightened sensitivity of maritime operations in these waters.





India has intensified its maritime security presence in the Gulf through “Operation Urja Suraksha.” This initiative is aimed at ensuring the safe passage of India-bound shipments of liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and crude oil through volatile waters.





Naval officials confirmed that Indian ships are not only escorting vessels through the Strait of Hormuz but also assisting navigation up to the Arabian Sea.





In recent weeks, several vessels, including LPG carriers and crude oil tankers, have been safely guided to Indian ports under naval protection. These operations highlight India’s determination to secure its energy lifelines amid regional instability.





Meanwhile, Pakistan has also stepped up its escort operations in the Gulf. A Pakistan-flagged crude oil tanker, Sargodha, was recently seen heading towards Karachi under naval escort, signalling Islamabad’s parallel efforts to protect its energy shipments.





The Strait of Hormuz and the adjoining waters of the Gulf of Oman remain among the most critical global energy routes, handling a significant share of the world’s oil trade.





The increased naval deployment by both India and Pakistan reflects growing concerns over potential disruptions to shipping amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.





This rare instance of Indian and Pakistani naval vessels operating in such close proximity underscores the fragile balance of maritime security in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.





Agencies







