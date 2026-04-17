



The Zojila Tunnel project along the Srinagar–Leh highway is approaching a historic milestone, with excavation work expected to achieve a breakthrough by the end of May.





Officials associated with the project have confirmed that only around 300 metres of excavation remain, signalling that the tunnel is on the verge of connecting both ends.





Once completed, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, ensuring uninterrupted access across the treacherous Zojila Pass.





The tunnel, stretching over 13 kilometres, is being constructed in one of the world’s most challenging terrains. It will become India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel. The breakthrough will be marked symbolically when teams working from both ends—Baltal in Kashmir and Minamarg in the Drass sector—meet inside the tunnel. Officials have described this moment as historic, with workers from both sides expected to shake hands inside the tunnel to commemorate the achievement.





According to Harpal Singh, Joint Chief Operating Officer of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, the breakthrough is anticipated by the end of May or in the first week of June. He emphasised that this milestone will make subsequent works easier and bring the project closer to completion. The tunnel is expected to reduce travel time between Sonamarg and Drass from nearly three hours to about 15 minutes, transforming connectivity in the region.





While the excavation breakthrough is expected by mid-2026, the overall project completion target remains February 2028. The tunnel holds immense strategic and economic importance, as Ladakh remains cut off for several months each year due to heavy snowfall. Seamless connectivity will not only strengthen defence logistics but also boost tourism and trade in the region.





Currently, traffic along the Zojila axis is highly weather-dependent, with heavy snowfall and frequent landslides often leading to prolonged closures during winter. The risks of travel were highlighted last month when seven people lost their lives after a snow avalanche struck the Zojila Pass, burying several vehicles under snow and debris, while five others sustained injuries.





The tunnel, once operational, is expected to mitigate such dangers and provide safe, reliable passage throughout the year.





Agencies







