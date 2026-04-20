



The Indian Army has undertaken a significant initiative to strengthen coordinated security efforts in Jammu & Kashmir by conducting a 12-day refresher course for Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel under the aegis of its Tiger Division.





This program was jointly conceptualised by senior leadership of the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police, with the aim of enhancing operational synergy, improving coordination, and standardising procedures to meet evolving security challenges in the region.





A total of 108 police personnel participated in the intensive training programme, which was conducted by the Miran Sahib Brigade. The curriculum placed particular emphasis on building junior leadership capabilities, a critical component for executing small-team operations effectively in counter-terrorism scenarios.





This focus reflects the importance of empowering junior leaders to take decisive action in complex and high-pressure environments.





During the training, participants were exposed to a wide range of operational modules. These included small team operations and patrolling, quick reaction team (QRT) and mobile vehicle check post drills, ambush and counter-ambush tactics, cordon and search operations, and room intervention procedures.





Each module was designed to provide practical skills and tactical awareness necessary for counterinsurgency and counterterrorism missions.





Specialised sessions were also conducted on weapon handling and firing, the use of modern equipment, drone identification and counter-drone measures, first aid and casualty evacuation, as well as intelligence gathering and sharing.





These sessions ensured that personnel were not only proficient in combat techniques but also prepared to deal with technological threats and medical emergencies in the field.





The training methodology combined rehearsals with tactical exercises, ensuring that participants gained hands-on experience and improved operational proficiency.





Personnel were familiarised with advanced surveillance technologies, drones, and counter-drone systems, reflecting the growing importance of technological adaptation in modern security operations.





Officials highlighted that the successful conduct of the refresher course underscores the emphasis on seamless coordination, shared situational awareness, and mutual trust between the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police.





They noted that such joint initiatives are essential for ensuring a disciplined and well-prepared response to emerging security challenges in the region.





The completion of the programme reflects the continued commitment of both forces to maintaining peace, stability, and security in Jammu & Kashmir. By investing in joint training and leadership development, the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police are reinforcing their ability to respond effectively to threats and safeguard the region.





Agency







