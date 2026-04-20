



Security forces across Kashmir have intensified measures ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives on 22 April last year.





Officials confirmed that all agencies have been placed on high alert to prevent any subversive activity, particularly around tourist destinations that remain vulnerable.





The heightened vigilance reflects the gravity of the anniversary and the determination to ensure safety for visitors returning to the valley.





Meetings at the ground level have been held to devise a fool proof plan, while senior officers have reviewed and finalised arrangements. The Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, V K Birdi, chaired a security review at PCR Kashmir, attended by senior officers from the police, CRPF, BSF, Traffic Police, Railways, Security, and SDRF. The directive was clear: strengthen security around vulnerable installations and prominent tourist spots to reassure visitors and prevent any recurrence of violence.





The attack of April 2025, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, devastated the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Twenty-five tourists and a local pony-ride operator were killed in the brutal assault, which triggered an exodus of visitors from Jammu and Kashmir.





Authorities were forced to shut nearly 50 tourist sites, reopening them only after phased security audits. The incident cast a long shadow over the region’s tourism industry, which has since struggled to recover.





Now, a year later, Pahalgam’s famed meadows are once again alive with tourist activity. Visitors have returned to the ‘Mini Switzerland’ of Anantnag district, undeterred by the past tragedy. Authorities have introduced several new measures to ensure their safety.





Antecedent verification of service providers and vendors, including ponywallahs, has been made mandatory before they interact with tourists. This step aims to build trust and eliminate risks associated with unverified operators.





A unique QR code-based identification system has been rolled out for all tourism service providers in Pahalgam. Each operator, whether pony-ride provider, hawker, business establishment, or outside vendor, has been vetted by police and registered by the authorities.





The QR code contains personal details including name, parentage, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, operational route, and police verification status. Tourists can scan the code with their mobile phones to instantly verify the authenticity of the service provider, ensuring transparency and accountability.





Officials emphasised that this system is designed to provide tourists with confidence and security. By enabling easy identification of genuine operators, the authorities hope to prevent infiltration by unverified individuals and restore faith in Kashmir’s tourism sector. The initiative reflects a broader effort to combine technology with traditional policing to safeguard visitors.





The renewed focus on security underscores the importance of tourism to Kashmir’s economy and image. With the anniversary of the attack approaching, the authorities are determined to demonstrate resilience and preparedness.





The measures taken, from QR code verification to coordinated security reviews, highlight a comprehensive approach to protecting both visitors and the region’s reputation as a premier destination.





PTI







