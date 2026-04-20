



A United States national was arrested at Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after airport security discovered a satellite phone in his luggage during routine screening.





He was travelling with a companion, both of whom were detained for questioning before being handed over to the police. Authorities later confirmed that the US national, in whose bag the device was found, had been formally arrested.





The use of satellite phones in India is strictly prohibited without prior government approval. Devices such as Thuraya and Iridium are subject to stringent regulation, and unauthorised possession can result in detention, arrest, and seizure under the Indian Telegraph Act and other security rules.





According to official guidelines, travellers must obtain written permission from the Department of Telecommunications before carrying or using satellite communication equipment in the country.





India enforces these restrictions due to national security concerns, and both foreign nationals and Indian citizens have faced punitive action in the past for carrying such devices.





In May last year, a US-based ophthalmologist was stopped at Puducherry airport after an Iridium satellite phone was found in her possession.





She was prevented from boarding her flight to Hyderabad, and a police investigation was initiated. Other cases have involved foreign nationals, including a Chinese citizen and a British executive, who were detained for carrying unauthorised satellite devices at airports and hotels across India.





To curb violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed airlines operating flights to India in January last year to inform passengers about the ban. Airlines were instructed to make in-flight announcements, issue notices through overseas offices, and publish warnings in onboard materials.





Foreign governments have also taken note of India’s strict regulations. Travel advisories issued by the United States and the United Kingdom caution their citizens that carrying satellite phones or similar GPS devices into India could lead to fines of up to ₹2 crore, confiscation of equipment, or arrest.





This latest arrest underscores India’s uncompromising stance on satellite communication devices and highlights the risks faced by travellers who fail to comply with the country’s telecom laws.





Agencies







