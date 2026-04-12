

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has formally handed over a fleet of 90 electric buses to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, during a high-level diplomatic visit to the island nation.

This gesture serves to highlight New Delhi’s proactive push for sustainable transport solutions and the deepening of bilateral cooperation through a dedicated green partnership initiative.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, Jaishankar noted that the delivery of these vehicles symbolises a mutual commitment to eco-friendly mobility.

He described the buses as a moving symbol of the growing Green Partnership between India and Mauritius, reaffirming the shared goal of modernising public transportation through sustainable technology.





The visit extended beyond infrastructure to mark a significant advancement in regional healthcare cooperation. The External Affairs Minister joined Prime Minister Ramgoolam to inaugurate the first dedicated renal transplant unit in Mauritius, located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Port Louis.





This facility is regarded as a major milestone for the nation's medical capabilities and a testament to India’s long-standing development partnership.





Jaishankar characterised the opening of the unit as a transformative moment for local patients and their families, framing the project as both a medical and a humanitarian achievement. He expressed his delight on social media, noting that the new facility would significantly improve access to tertiary healthcare for kidney patients and bolster the existing health partnership between the two countries.





During his speech at the hospital, the minister emphasised that the inauguration was not merely a medical milestone but a profound moment of hope. He pointed out the practical benefits for the Mauritian people, explaining that specialised treatment can now be accessed closer to home, reducing the emotional and financial burdens typically associated with seeking such care abroad.





He further noted that the unit provides greater comfort for families and, crucially, offers a second chance at life for many individuals. The facility stands as a core component of India's efforts to support the social and medical infrastructure of its Indian Ocean partners.





In addition to these bilateral ceremonies, Jaishankar participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference held in Port Louis. This key platform was convened to address critical regional issues, including maritime security, regional stability, and sustainable economic development.





The conference, which is jointly organised by India, serves as an essential forum for Indian Ocean littoral states. It allows these nations to collaborate on shared challenges such as climate change, maritime safety, and the improvement of trade connectivity across the region.





ANI







