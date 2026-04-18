The future of aerial warfare is increasingly defined by autonomous, high-precision, and cost-effective technologies, and the Indian Air Force has taken a decisive step in this direction with the launch of the Air-Dropped Cannisterised – Swarm (ADC-S) project.

Delhi-based VEDA Aeronautics is developing advanced ADC-S drones for the IAF, designed for high-precision, long-range (>500 km) missions from cargo aircraft. These AI-driven, autonomous drones aim to boost stand-off capabilities, turning transport planes into strike platforms.

The landscape of modern conflict is shifting rapidly towards autonomous, high-precision, and cost-effective solutions. In a significant move to bolster its operational reach, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a landmark project for the design, development, and manufacture of the Air-Dropped Cannisterised – Swarm (ADC-S).





Progressing under the Make-II category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, this initiative represents a critical leap in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The ADC-S project is designed to provide the IAF with a potent, multi-use swarm munition system capable of engaging time-sensitive, high-value targets in contested environments. By utilising transport aircraft as delivery platforms, the IAF aims to achieve extended operational range. The system is expected to offer a minimum range of approximately 500 km from the point of release.





Tactical flexibility is at the core of the deployment strategy, centred on a palletised weapon airdrop system. This setup ensures compatibility with transport classes such as the C-295, C-130, and C-17. Precision lethality forms another key pillar, with the goal of achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of ≤ 5m, ensuring surgical accuracy even in GNSS-denied environments.





The proposed ADC-S is not merely a munition but a sophisticated ecosystem of AI-driven autonomous units. Key technical parameters include a canister configuration where each canister houses at least six to eight (or more) swarm munitions. Performance metrics specify cruise speeds between 350 to 400 kmph for the munitions.





Payload versatility is evident in each unit’s capacity to carry at least 30 kg of munition, with additional space for sensors and other operational payloads. Autonomy and intelligence define the system’s core, featuring autonomous navigation, search, detection, identification, and decision-making capabilities.





The project is being steered by the Directorate of Operations (Remote) at Air Headquarters. Under the Make-II procedure, the focus remains on indigenous design and development, requiring a minimum Indigenous Content (IC) of 50%. Successful development will lead to procurement through the (Buy Indian-IDDM) category.





The IAF is currently inviting proposals from eligible Indian entities that meet specific criteria. Entities must be Indian as per DAP 2020 provisions. Desirable familiarity with DGAQA and CEMILAC (Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification) processes is also sought.





The project anticipates a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) of 1,000 to 2,000 units following successful feasibility studies. The IAF has released a comprehensive questionnaire for interested industry partners, covering financial health, manufacturing infrastructure, and technical expertise in similar domains.





The ADC-S project is a testament to the IAF’s commitment to “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” ensuring that the future of Indian skies is protected by indigenous, cutting-edge technology.





Notably, the Air-Dropped Canisterised – Swarm (ADC-S) project shares several strategic and conceptual similarities with the Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) ALFA, specifically the ALFA-S (Air Launched Flexible Asset-Swarm).





However, there are notable differences in their deployment and technical specifications. The primary platform for ADC-S is transport aircraft such as the C-295, C-130, and C-17, whereas CATS ALFA-S relies on fighter jets like the TEJAS, Su-30MKI, and Jaguar.





Deployment for ADC-S uses a palletised weapon airdrop system, in contrast to the carrier pod mounted on a mothership for CATS ALFA-S. Operational range for ADC-S stands at approximately 500 km from release, compared to about 100 km (glider) plus propulsion for ALFA-S.





Munition weight for ADC-S specifies a minimum 30 kg payload, while CATS ALFA-S features 25 kg total (5-8 kg warhead). Cruise speed for ADC-S munitions ranges from 350–400 kmph, against approximately 100 kmph for ALFA-S.





As the IAF invites the Indian defence production industry to innovate under the Make-II category, the initiative stands as a cornerstone for national self-reliance. It promises to deliver a sophisticated, AI-driven edge in modern, contested airspaces.