



The incident involving Indian tankers caught in Iranian gunfire has introduced a new layer of complexity to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.





According to senior government sources in New Delhi, the episode involved general small arms fire as the vessels navigated a narrow segment of the strait.





While the tankers were struck by stray bullets, officials emphasised that the ships were not the primary targets. Both vessels sustained damage to a single bridge window each, but no structural harm or injuries to the Indian crew were reported.





Intelligence observers, however, interpret the firing as deliberate warning shots or a clear “go-back signal” from IRGC gunboats. The action is seen as a blunt reprimand for attempting transit without explicit IRGC clearance, despite repeated radio warnings that the strait remains under strict military control.





This suggests that the intent behind the trigger was not accidental but calculated to reinforce Iranian military authority.





The episode underscores a significant internal friction within Iran’s establishment. Only days earlier, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had publicly declared the strait open for commercial traffic, encouraging shipping operators and reassuring New Delhi. Indeed, earlier Indian transits, such as that of the Jag Vikram, had passed safely through quiet coordination, leading many to believe that normalcy had resumed.





The gunfire now demonstrates that the IRGC, which physically controls naval operations in the Gulf, is prepared to override the diplomatic line emanating from Tehran. By insisting on prior permission and adherence to designated military routes, the IRGC has effectively vetoed the Foreign Ministry’s outreach to the international community.





For India, this incident presents a complex maritime challenge. Although the damage was minimal, the symbolism is stark: diplomatic assurances cannot be taken at face value in the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi must now navigate a dual-track reality where public statements from Tehran are weighed against the hardline demands of the IRGC on the water.





The Ministry of External Affairs has sought urgent clarification through diplomatic channels, but the immediate priority for shipping operators remains quiet coordination.





As long as the IRGC continues to override the diplomatic narrative, Indian vessels may be compelled to revert to strict permission-based transits to avoid becoming collateral damage in Iran’s internal power struggle.





News18







