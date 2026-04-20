



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) represents a bold step towards establishing a cost‑efficient fifth‑generation stealth fighter tailored to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements by 2035.





Conceived as a twin‑engine platform with medium weight of approximately 25 tons, the AMCA is designed to incorporate advanced sensor fusion, artificial intelligence‑enabled systems, and internal weapons bays to ensure superior survivability in contested environments.





Its deep‑strike role is central to India’s strategic posture, with prototypes expected to emerge between 2028 and 2029.





The program is distinguished by its emphasis on indigenous content, targeting between 75 and 90 per cent localisation. This aligns directly with the national vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” reinforcing self‑reliance in defence technology.





The inclusion of internal weapons bays and advanced sensors underscores the aircraft’s stealth credentials, while AI‑enabled systems are intended to enhance pilot effectiveness and resilience against electronic warfare.





Cost efficiency is a defining feature of the AMCA project. Unlike many global fifth‑generation programmes burdened by spiralling research and development costs, India’s approach leverages public‑private partnerships to distribute investment and reduce expenditure.





This model is expected to deliver a platform that is both technologically advanced and financially sustainable, positioning the AMCA as one of the most cost‑effective fifth‑generation fighters under development worldwide.





The timeline is ambitious yet carefully structured. The first prototype is scheduled for rollout in 2028–2029, with the maiden flight planned for 2029. Full induction into the Indian Air Force is targeted for 2034–2035, ensuring that the aircraft enters service in time to counter evolving regional threats.





Production numbers are projected at around 126 to 150 aircraft, providing the IAF with a substantial fleet of advanced fighters.





Engine development is central to the program’s evolution. The MK-1 variant will be powered by GE414 engines, offering proven reliability and performance. The MK-2 variant, however, is expected to feature a more powerful co‑developed engine, reflecting India’s determination to advance indigenous propulsion capabilities.





This phased approach ensures that the AMCA remains operationally viable while progressively enhancing its performance envelope.





Strategically, the AMCA is intended to serve as a cornerstone of India’s airpower modernisation. Equipped with advanced indigenous missiles such as the ASTRA MK-2 and MK-3, the aircraft will be capable of countering regional adversaries with precision and reach. Its stealth design, deep‑strike capability, and integration of cutting‑edge systems will provide the IAF with a decisive edge in future conflicts.





Oversight of the program is entrusted to a top‑level committee, tasked with accelerating development and finalising manufacturing partnerships with the private sector. This governance structure reflects the urgency of the project and the importance of aligning industrial capacity with national defence objectives.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







