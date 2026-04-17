



Hyderabad-based Redon Systems has unveiled the Bheeshan Multi-Barrel Munition Launcher System (MBMLS), India’s first and only multi-barrel loitering munition platform. This innovation marks a significant leap in modern warfare capabilities, where speed, precision, and adaptability are paramount.





Traditional artillery systems often struggle to counter evolving threats with agility, but the Bheeshan MBMLS has been engineered to bridge this gap.





The system is designed to deploy up to 18 loitering munitions within two minutes, offering rapid-fire capability that enables simultaneous target engagement at ranges of up to 30 kilometres.





This vehicle-mounted launcher provides military forces with the ability to neutralise threats swiftly and decisively, ensuring battlefield dominance in high-risk combat zones.





One of its defining features is maximum impact with minimal setup. The launcher can fire all 18 loitering munitions in rapid succession, each within just four seconds. It achieves full operational readiness in 15 minutes, making it ideal for missions where time is critical and rapid deployment is essential.





Mobility is another key advantage. Mounted on a Stallion 4x4 vehicle, the system ensures seamless movement across harsh terrains. This cross-country capability allows for strategic repositioning and quick redeployment, maintaining continuous battlefield advantage.





The Bheeshan MBMLS also offers coordinated strike capability. Its networked attack strategy enables synchronised strikes designed to overwhelm enemy defences. With multi-target engagement capacity, it can attack several threats simultaneously, enhancing its effectiveness in complex combat scenarios.





A 200-bar compressor ensures high-pressure ejection of loitering munitions, providing accurate deployment. The system allows adjustable launch pressure, optimising performance for specific mission requirements. This flexibility ensures precision across diverse operational conditions.





To sustain continuous strikes, the launcher carries an additional reserve of 18 loitering munitions onboard, enabling an immediate second wave of attacks without delay. This feature significantly enhances its endurance in prolonged engagements.





The loitering munitions themselves are foldable and compact, designed with space efficiency in mind. Their foldable wings allow for compact storage, while airborne deployment remains seamless. Equipped with potent warheads, these munitions are engineered for maximum impact, ensuring devastating effectiveness against enemy targets.





By combining rapid-fire capability, mobility, coordinated strike strategies, and sustained reserves, Redon Systems’ Bheeshan MBMLS redefines the future of warfare. It represents a battle-proven solution that empowers armed forces to stay ahead of adversaries, delivering precision, overwhelming firepower, and unmatched adaptability in the most demanding combat environments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







