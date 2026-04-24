



India is moving towards the establishment of an Integrated Rocket Force (IRF) as a direct counter to China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF).





The initiative is designed to consolidate India’s conventional missile capabilities under a unified command structure, thereby addressing the significant disparity in missile numbers and enhancing the country’s ability to conduct deep conventional strikes.





The IRF will bring together systems such as BrahMos, Pralay, and Pinaka, creating a cohesive force capable of executing precise, high-volume attacks against Chinese installations. This marks a decisive step in strengthening India’s non-contact warfare capabilities and bridging the operational gap with China.





The primary objective of the IRF is to provide conventional deterrence. By focusing on non-nuclear strike options, India seeks to mitigate the 5:1 missile imbalance with China and ensure credible retaliatory capacity.





The force is expected to deliver sustained, accurate, long-range strikes, thereby improving India’s ability to penetrate deep into Chinese territory. This conventional deterrence is seen as essential in countering the PLARF’s advanced arsenal, which includes mobile missile systems and hypersonic weapons.





One of the central features of the IRF is its emphasis on one-to-one missile matching. This approach aims to neutralise the operational advantages enjoyed by the PLARF along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





By deploying advanced missiles in sufficient numbers, India intends to ensure that its forces can deliver precise and overwhelming strikes in response to aggression. The IRF will thus act as a balancing mechanism, reducing vulnerabilities and reinforcing India’s deterrent posture.





The creation of an integrated command and control structure is another critical aspect of the IRF. By unifying missile and rocket systems from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, India seeks to streamline deployment and enhance operational efficiency.





This integration will allow for coordinated strikes, faster decision-making, and optimal use of resources, ensuring that the force can respond effectively to threats along the LAC and beyond.





Mass production of conventional missiles forms a cornerstone of the IRF strategy. Systems such as the Pinaka MK-II are being prioritised for large-scale production to guarantee sustained strike capability.





The emphasis on precision and volume reflects India’s recognition of the need for a robust, scalable arsenal that can deliver repeated, accurate attacks over extended periods. This production drive is essential to ensure that India can maintain parity with China’s missile stockpile and operational tempo.





The strategic rationale behind the IRF lies in its role as a missing piece in India’s deterrent framework. Experts argue that the PLARF’s ability to deliver precise conventional strikes has created a vulnerability for India, which the IRF is designed to address.





By developing a dedicated, high-efficiency strike capability, India aims to target enemy military infrastructure with greater speed and precision, thereby reducing the risk of being outmanoeuvred in a conflict scenario.





Operationally, the IRF will focus on the LAC, where tensions with China remain acute. The force is expected to act as a deterrent against aggression, signalling India’s readiness to respond with conventional missile strikes.





This operational focus underscores the urgency of the IRF’s development, as experts highlight the need for a unified structure to manage and deploy missiles effectively against China’s growing capabilities.





The IRF represents a bold and necessary step in India’s defence modernisation. By consolidating missile assets, prioritising mass production, and integrating command structures, India is positioning itself to counter the PLARF’s formidable arsenal.





The force is not merely about matching numbers but about creating a credible, sustainable, and precise conventional deterrent that strengthens India’s strategic posture in the face of evolving threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







